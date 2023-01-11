Vélez-Málaga bowling group start 2023 as they mean to go on with pleasant social game

By Betty Henderson • 11 January 2023 • 12:06

THE new year has begun and a local bowling group is helping locals to engage in some social sports. Crown Green and Shortmat Bowling group in Vélez-Málaga returned for the new year on Thursday, January 5, and has plenty of room for new members.

The group run by Mike Hood and his wife, Ann promises ‘good gentle exercise’ and an opportunity to make new friends. Members of the group meet each Thursday in Vélez-Málaga and offer three disciplines of bowling; Crown Green, Flat Green or Short Mat, and cater to both beginners and experienced players.

The first match of 2023 was won by Mike and Ann with an impressive score of 21, pipping Nigel and Stuart to the post with their score of 20. Third place went to Phil and Carol with a score of 12. After the game, players often enjoy a catch up over tea and cakes provided by Ann.

Anyone interested can call Mike on: 661234095 or join the Facebook group ‘Crown Green & Shortmat Bowling Axarquia’ for more information.