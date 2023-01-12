Big Eyes Coin is booming, raising $500k in the last 12 hours, THRIVING ALONGSIDE Shiba Inu and Polygon

By EWN • 12 January 2023 • 15:45

The new year is bringing exciting things to the table, particularly within the crypto market. New coins launching with new investors wanting to make their mark in the world of crypto. Many people are entering 2023 looking to invest and grow their finances on the market and watch their successes and bank accounts grow.

Many cryptocurrencies exist to make the world of crypto fun and allow people to connect and have fun along the way. Others are more straightforward and designed to improve businesses and develop the technology.

When we look at 2023 so far, there are plenty of coins making very impressive moves and hitting excellent targets. Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu and Polygon are to name a few.

Let’s look at the moves they are making this year.

The Booming Big Eyes Coin continues to grow in presale

The presale coin Big Eyes Coin is making big moves in the crypto world, raising over $14 million with $500k being raised in the last 24 hours! The crypto cathouse is growing at an astronomical rate, and is a community-led meme token designed to connect people obsessed with cats, crypto and fun content!

The platform is also offering exciting codes which will not only push the coin out of presale and bring forward the launch of Big Eyes Coin, but by applying the code investors will receive a huge 200% bonus. Use the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 when purchasing $10 worth of Big Eyes Coin it will show as $30 in your wallets. How cool is that?!

The presale coin is growing fast and new investors are getting more involved by the day. But when we compare Big Eyes Coin to current live coins, how does their 2023 success compare?

Shiba Inu keeping Meme culture in Crypto Alive

The meme token Shiba Inu has made some interesting moves as we settle in 2023. The coin has had impressive trading volumes in the last few days in the current writing of this article. Shiba Inu has been traded at a percentage of almost 8% in the last week, highlighting the interest in combining crypto with fun meme-style content.

Shiba Inu, also known as the ‘Dogekiller’ is a meme coin which quickly gained speed and popularity as a community of investors who were hooked by the charm and fun side of the coin. It is a space where people can connect and inspire millions of people around the world to invest money into the tokens centred on meme culture.

User-Friendly Transactions For 2023 With Polygon

Polygon is a decentralised Ethereum scaling platform that enables developers to build scalable user-friendly dApps with exceptionally low transaction fees, without having to sacrifice the level of security.

With growing over 10% in its trading volume in the last 7 days, the platform is growing in success. Polygon combines the best of Ethereum and sovereign blockchain technology into a multi-chain system, making Ethereum accessible to all.

Investors are clearly wanting to bring security, developer experience and dedicated blockchains into their 2023 with Polygon’s trading volume increased significantly by the day, highlighting what kind of investments people are wishing to make this year.

Final Thoughts…

2023 is certainly off to a good start for the crypto market and its investors. Wanting to get involved in all the fun and start investing? Check out the links below and shape up your 2023 the right way.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido