Big Eyes Coin & Stablecoin Pax Dollar both progressing rapidly as a potential upward trend commences in 2023

By EWN • 12 January 2023 • 14:00

The 2020s decade is already in its fourth year, and it’s officially the new year. At this time of year, when people are making resolutions for the upcoming year, everyone makes changes to their lives that will have a beneficial impact. Following one of the most trying periods in the market’s history, the new year represents a fresh start for fans of the cryptocurrency industry. This was due to the several crashes that occurred during 2022, the first important one beginning in May and causing a sharp decline in the value and market capitalization of established networks.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a freshly found meme coin, has already grabbed the hearts of crypto aficionados with its unusual branding and objectives to preserve a vital component of the global ecosystem. Pax Dollar (USDP), which had been trending upward over the previous week, has also started doing so again.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – A Meme Coin that could go down in crypto history

Because it was created using the Ethereum infrastructure, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an ERC-20 token (ETH). The BIG development team also firmly believes in complete decentralisation, especially on the blockchain. By working with crypto regulators like Coinsniper and Liquidity Finance, they hope to establish a reputation for being open and transparent. This big action may increase the project’s recognition among cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

By building a blockchain environment that self-replicates for hyper-growth through NFTs, it aims to increase access to a wider diversity of content and events. This will make it worthwhile to board the blockchain hypeship. It aims to create an ecosystem to pay users for their time and labour in maintaining the platform. The ecologically responsible plan of this protocol is set at 5% of the total supply, which will be donated and kept in a charity wallet.

Another advantage of BIG is that it sees itself as a cryptographic coin with several uses. By doing so, it hopes to secure steady NFT market growth while strengthening the DeFi market. To help keep the price of BIG tokens consistent after launch, they wish to make their original NFTs available. Several nonprofit organisations and community-building initiatives receive 5% of token sales, according to the white paper on the project. Future problems could be greatly impacted by its fixed main supply of 25 billion tokens.

Big Eyes Coin plans to launch on the Uniswap decentralised trading protocol, a cryptocurrency network well known for allowing the exchange of tokens for decentralised finance. In order to maintain Uniswap’s unbreakable and autonomous qualities, the UNI token was developed to accurately identify it as a publicly owned and self-sustaining infrastructure. In particular, on Twitter, where it has more than 39,000 followers, the meme currency is well-represented on social media. The eighth stage of BIG’s presale has made $13.71 million in less than a year.

Pax Dollar (USDP) in the Green!

The stablecoin Pax Dollar (USDP), which is sweeping the crypto market, offers users the option to convert US dollars into Pax Dollar Tokens, which is what makes it stand out from the competition. The primary goal of this project is to use blockchain technology to stabilise the dollar.

The fact that Pax Dollar aims to provide a high level of accessibility and flexibility, allowing its users to transfer digital assets securely with minimal pricing risks, is a major factor in why so many investors and businesses are investing in it. Since this cryptocurrency has so many applications and advantages, it is not unexpected that it frequently ranks in the top 50. For beginning investors, this may be a fantastic option for big potential returns with greater stability.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido