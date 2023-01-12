BILL ANDERSON EXPAT RADIO: SERVICE WITH A SMILE – CONRISA

By Euro Weekly News Media • 12 January 2023 • 13:45

Hansi Støkken from Conrisa Café and Gastrobar in La Cala de Mijas talks about his “pub crawl” around Spain looking for good wines to serve at his renowned wine tastings and also to serve with their outstanding food on a daily basis.

Of course, he denied that it is an 8 day wine binge and that t is hard work, but that someone has to do it. Hansi talks about the 8 wine districts in Spain and begins in La Rioja north of Madrid which stretches all the way into the Basque country. Hansi tends to concentrate on sourcing the wines from small wineries. Wine growing is a strictly controlled process and in La Rioja the main grape has to be Tempranillo with no more than around 10% of other grapes. The great part of broadcasting live from Conrisa Cafe is that we get to sample the wines so the show gradually declines into a conversation between two drinks (only joking).

It is something of a modern myth that red wines have to be drunk with red meat and white with fish and white meat. The evolution of both wines and food has tended to break this “rule”. It still depends on the food to some extent but it is no longer a hard rule. Hansi explains where the rare flavours people identify in the wines which largely comes from the time spent in the barrel which adds to the flavours.

We move onto Penedés in Cataluña which is more well known for the Spanish version of champagne, Cava. The mixture of 4 grapes gives the Mas Codina wines exceptional flavour.The wine tastings are held every 2 weeks and must be booked as they fill up quickly. Conrisa Cafe is located on the Boulevard de La Cala. Tel. +34 951 35 00 69.

For the full show: https://youtu.be/tMuT_F4QGC8

