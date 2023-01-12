BREAKING - Royal Mail hit by cyber incident bringing international services to a standstill Close
By Chris King • 12 January 2023 • 20:18

A tornado emergency has been issued for Autauga county in Alabama as a massive twister rips through the state.

 

A tornado emergency has been issued today, Thursday, January 12, for Autauga county in Alabama by the National Weather Service. Residents were informed: “This is a life-threatening situation. Take shelter immediately” after reports of an ‘extremely dangerous’ tornado ripping through the state.

Officials from the weather centre have reported receiving dozens of calls from homeowners across Alabama who have already suffered severe storm damage. These reports came from the regions of Bibb, Chilton, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Shelby, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Perry, occurring between 8 am and midday.

As the storm heads southeast towards Georgia, the states of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee are all reported to be experiencing winds of up to 70mph. Thunderstorms are said to be developing as a result. Tornado season normally begins in March and continues until May, although storms have also been known to occur in November and December.

There have been no reports of casualties but Fox Weather reported people being trapped in buildings near Delmar in Alabama.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

