By Chris King • 12 January 2023 • 20:18

A tornado emergency has been issued for Autauga county in Alabama as a massive twister rips through the state.

A tornado emergency has been issued today, Thursday, January 12, for Autauga county in Alabama by the National Weather Service. Residents were informed: “This is a life-threatening situation. Take shelter immediately” after reports of an ‘extremely dangerous’ tornado ripping through the state.

A #tornado watch has been issued until 7 PM EST for eastern #AL into western and northern #GA. Thunderstorms moving across AL have a history of producing severe weather, including tornadoes, and will move into western GA through the afternoon and evening hours. pic.twitter.com/ayCHYAgMj8 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) January 12, 2023

Officials from the weather centre have reported receiving dozens of calls from homeowners across Alabama who have already suffered severe storm damage. These reports came from the regions of Bibb, Chilton, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Shelby, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Perry, occurring between 8 am and midday.

As the storm heads southeast towards Georgia, the states of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee are all reported to be experiencing winds of up to 70mph. Thunderstorms are said to be developing as a result. Tornado season normally begins in March and continues until May, although storms have also been known to occur in November and December.

There have been no reports of casualties but Fox Weather reported people being trapped in buildings near Delmar in Alabama.

Tornado damage outside our hotel in Decatur, AL. @NWSHuntsville pic.twitter.com/NFcaIPXqU1 — Mark G. Spychala (@markspychala) January 12, 2023

Moments ago as the Alabama tornado moved north of Prattville and across Interstate 65 #alwx pic.twitter.com/VTcfyLDdXd — Steve Glazier (@SteveGlazier) January 12, 2023

This was incredible! In just watched on i65 a multi vortex tornado!! pic.twitter.com/S3UJIpMe8n — Bama Box (@BamaBoxWX) January 12, 2023

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.