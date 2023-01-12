By Chris King • 12 January 2023 • 21:12

Lisa Maria Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley has been hospitalised following a suspected heart attack.

According to the celebrity news outlet TMZ, Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalised following a suspected heart attack at her home in Calabasas, California today, Thursday, January 12.

They were informed of the incident by sources directly connected to the star that emergency services responded to a call from her home. Medics reportedly carried out CPR at her home and Lisa Marie was subsequently transferred to a hospital.

According to an update from TMZ, the medics administered epinephrine which helped the 54-year-old to regain a pulse after she went into ‘full arrest’.

Just two days ago, on Tuesday 10, Lisa Marie attended the Golden Globes with her mother. They witnessed Austin Butler pick up a Globe in Beverly Hills for his performance as the King of Rock and Roll in the ‘Elvis’ film.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.