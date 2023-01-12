Shock as 33-year-old British mum dies in her sleep on her wedding day

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 January 2023 • 11:19

HEARTBREAKING news from London, UK, after it was revealed that a British mum, 33, died suddenly in her sleep on the morning of her wedding day.

Nadia Joseph-Gosine, a British mother of one, was due to marry her fiancé, Devon Gosine, back on December 7, 2022, in Trinidad, when she died suddenly in her sleep on the morning of the wedding.

Nadia was in Trinidad with her 10-year-old son Emari as she waited to marry Devon.

According to reports, the 33-year-old from London’s Beckton had been in the Caribbean for weeks prior to the wedding ceremony.

However, after spending the night before the big day chatting and thanking guests, when Devon woke in the morning, he found Nadia unresponsive.

British tabloid newspaper The Sun reported that paramedics spent 45 minutes desperately trying to revive the young woman.

The news outlet stated that the young mum died suddenly of liver disease.

Nadia’s sister Isha Daley, 37, told the media company: “She was a very entertaining person. She just wanted to be happy.

“A little fire cracker. She was very beautiful. Absolutely stunning. And she loved life, loved to travel.”

Devon said: “We were preparing for the rest of our life and all of a sudden it gets taken away. It was the toughest thing.”

“It just happened all of a sudden.”

He added: “At least she didn’t have to suffer.”

Her death came as a huge shock as no one knew she was sick, the news outlet said.

A GoFundMe page noted that the family were trying to raise money to bring young Emari home.

“Unfortunately no one plans for these circumstances so we are raising funds to help with the cost of the cremation and to bring her 10-year-old son home as he cannot travel home alone and is currently still in Trinidad,” it read.

As of Thursday, January 12, the fundraising page had reached £3,474 (€3,926).

The heartbreaking news of the British mum’s death on her wedding day comes after former X-Factor star Tom Mann revealed that his fiancée died suddenly on the morning of their wedding day last year.

Danielle Hampson, the fiancée of the X-Factor star, died suddenly on their wedding day, Saturday, June 18, 2022, despite having no pre-existing health issues.

