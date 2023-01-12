DoJ to investigate after second batch of classified documents found in President Joe Biden’s garage

By Chris King • 12 January 2023 • 19:56

Image of US President Joe Biden. Credit: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

An investigation has been launched after a second batch of classified documents has been discovered inside a garage at the home of US President Joe Biden.

As revealed today, Thursday, January 12, by the President’s Special Counsel, Richard Sauber, a second batch of classified documents has been discovered, this time, at the home of U.S. President Joe Biden. Specifically, they were found on December 20, in ‘storage space’ inside a garage at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

They were immediately handed over to the National Archives, as were the first batch, and a notification was sent to the Department of Justice, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

In a press conference, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the DoJ has appointed a special counsel to investigate whether Joe Biden mishandled classified information during his time in private life.

Today’s announcement comes after revelations on Monday 9 about another batch of classified documents that were found in the Penn Biden Centre in Washington D.C. in early November. The President is said to be fully cooperating with the DoJ investigation.

When asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy as to why these documents would be kept in his garage next to his 1967 Stingray Corvette, responded: “By the way, my Corvette’s in a locked garage, okay? It’s not like it’s sitting out in the street”. Confirmed the documents had been in his garage, he added: “Yes – as well as my Corvette”.

Reading from a carefully prepared sheet, Biden told the news outlet: “People know I take classified documents,’ classified materials seriously. I’m going to get a chance to speak on this soon, God willing. We’re going to see all this unfold”.

___________________________________________________________

