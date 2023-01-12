Five second-hand cars that pass Spain’s low emission zone rules

By Betty Henderson • 12 January 2023 • 12:45

SPAIN’S rapid decision to implement low emission zones in cities and large towns has left some drivers feeling caught off guard.

But today, we’re bringing you five second-hand car options that are still allowed to enter urban areas. So, if you’re considering buying a car in 2023, what are you waiting for?

Fiat Tipo (LPG)

Fiat Tipo models on the second-hand market tend to have fairly low kilometre counts, are versatile and comfortable. Starting at €7000, the car is great value for money.

Opel Astra (LPG)

Starting at €10,000, this model is highly ranked for performance, comfort and its value at around €8000. With a 1.4 litre engine, the car is ideal for round-town purposes.

Dacia Sandero (LPG)

This Romanian brand offers several LPG models from the Sandero to the Duster and Lodgy. The cars are versatile, appealing to different motorist profiles.

Toyota Auris HSD

If you’re after a slightly more environmentally-friendly option, a hybrid car could be for you. This hybrid model is nearly ten years old, but is comfortable and reliable. Many are on the market for around €5000, but experts recommend checking their batteries before buying.

Toyota Auris HSD Second Generation

This slightly newer model starts at around €6000. This second generation model has more advanced technology, but experts still recommend checking their battery condition.