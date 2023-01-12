Former presidential candidate in Belarus arrested in Minsk

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 January 2023 • 7:43
Former presidential candidate Andriy Dmitriev was arrested in Belarus and is being held at the Okrestina Detention Centre, a pre-trial detention centre in Minsk, the country’s capital.
Belarusian security forces have reportedly detained the former presidential candidate and founder of the Tell the Truth party, sources close to the opposition leader told media outlet Mediazone.
In August 2021, the political activist was also arrested and released shortly afterwards, after he had expressed support for the protests that followed the August 9 presidential election, in which President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth term in office.
The election was considered by many as involving voter fraud in order to keep Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in power.
Dmitriev won 1.20 per cent of the vote in the 2020 presidential election, coming fourth in the process.
On January 5, Lukashenko signed amendments to the law on citizenship which, in particular, provide for the arrest of all those accused of “extremist activities against the regime”.
