Former presidential candidate in Belarus arrested in Minsk

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 January 2023 • 7:43

A FORMER presidential candidate in Belarus has been arrested in Minsk, as reported on Thursday, January 12.

Former presidential candidate Andriy Dmitriev was arrested in Belarus and is being held at the Okrestina Detention Centre, a pre-trial detention centre in Minsk, the country’s capital.

Belarusian security forces have reportedly detained the former presidential candidate and founder of the Tell the Truth party, sources close to the opposition leader told media outlet Mediazone.