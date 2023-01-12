Hottest NFT collections on the market: Cristiano Ronaldo – The NFT collection on Binance and Big Eyes Coin’s NFT Sushi Crew.

By EWN • 12 January 2023 • 14:30

Everyone has been talking about NFTs lately, but it is often difficult to understand the conversation if you don’t know what an NFT is. So, what are NFTs? NFT is an acronym for Non-Fungible Token. Being “non-fungible” means it is unique and can’t be replaced by anything else. For example, Bitcoin (BTC) tokens are fungible, and each BTC token can be traded at the exact same value. However, this can’t be applied to NFTs.

How do you make something “non-fungible”? Anything can be turned into NFTs, real-world assets, digital art etc. The process of turning something into an NFT occurs through the process of minting. Minting incorporates smart contracts that manage transferability and assign ownership of specific NFTs. During this process, the NFTs are directly linked to a blockchain address storing the information of the NFT digitally. Most NFTs are created on the Ethereum blockchain due to their versatility.

There are many different uses of NFTs. As they are all uniquely identifiable, they can act as tickets to specific events, which is what Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) NFT collection will allow. There are also collectable NFTs that can be sold at auction for fans, like

Cristiano Ronaldo’s NFT collection hosted on Binance.

The Greatest Footballer’s NFT Collection – Here’s What You Need To Know

Launched on the 18th of November, Cristiano Ronald and the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem partnered up to create this awesome NFT collection. Ronaldo aims to introduce his fans to Web3 through this NFT collection. Ronaldo has said it is vital that the partnership creates something “memorable” and “unique” for his fans as they are very important to the footballer.

This NFT collection has 6,645 NFTs in total. The highest valued NFTs were held for auction on Binance’s NFT marketplace and were awarded to the highest bidding. The average price paid for the 5 SSR NFTs was 22,800 BUSD. The remaining 6,600 were offered on Binance for 77 BUSD. Though most have been sold already, NFT trading on different platforms may still enable you to get your hands on your favourite footballer’s NFT.

Big Eyes Coin’s Sushi NFT Collection

Big Eyes Coin is a presale meme coin that is experiencing tremendous success, having raised over $13 million. This level of success is predicted to carry on through all the presale stages. Big Eyes Coin centres around an adorable anime-style cat that loves eating fish. This is where the idea for the Big Eyes NFT Sushi Crew came about.

The NFT collection is formed of different types of digital sushi art pieces. The design is cute, and gears towards Big Eyes Coin’s cute initiative of “cuteness is currency”. The NFTs in the collection allow holders access to special events held by the meme coin. Some of the proceeds from the profit made by selling the NFTs will go to a number of ocean-saving charities to help clean the oceans and keep the homes of the fish in your sushi NFTs safe. Investing in this NFT collection will be beneficial to you and the planet

