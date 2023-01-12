In response to public demand RENFE high-speed trains from Spain to France look set to make a return

By Anna Ellis • 12 January 2023 • 13:32

Before the summer of 2023, the Spanish national operator RENFE wants to once again operate trains from Spain to France on the routes Madrid-Marseille and Barcelona-Lyon.



Following the start of the pandemic, the high-speed trains on these routes were discontinued. Before the pandemic, they were jointly operated by RENFE and SNCF based on a commercial agreement which came to an end in December last year.

SNCF has decided they want to discontinue their agreement and so RENFE are aiming to restart the train service on its own.

The start of commercial operations in France will happen in two phases. In the first phase, there will be services on alternating days, with the possibility of six weekly circulations between Madrid-Marseille and Barcelona-Lyon. In the second phase, there will be services every day of the week, with two trains per direction on both routes, with a total of 28 trains weekly.

