MIKE SENKER: Grumpy but loved columnist taking a break!

By Euro Weekly News Media • 12 January 2023 • 10:30

READERS of the Euro Weekly News will be delighted to know that one of the paper’s best loved columnists, Grumpy Old Man Mike Senker, is set to be back in the writing saddle once again following a break while he moves house.

The popular writer, whose musings on everything from modern customer service to cancel culture have entertained readers over more than 300 columns, is expecting to complete his move later this month and begin contributing to the EWN again.

Explaining that he is busy with multiple projects these days, while Mike will not be returning with a column every week, he will be entertaining readers with his sharp insights into life on the costas again in the following weeks.

Mike said: “I want to thank readers for their very kind wishes and I look forward to being back on the Euro Weekly’s pages very soon!.”

