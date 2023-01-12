MIKE SENKER: Grumpy but loved columnist taking a break!

By Euro Weekly News Media • 12 January 2023 • 10:30
The popular writer, whose musings on everything from modern customer service to cancel culture have entertained readers over more than 300 columns, is expecting to complete his move later this month and begin contributing to the EWN again.
Explaining that he is busy with multiple projects these days, while Mike will not be returning with a column every week, he will be entertaining readers with his sharp insights into life on the costas again in the following weeks.
Mike said: “I want to thank readers for their very kind wishes and I look forward to being back on the Euro Weekly’s pages very soon!.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.