More than two-fifths (44 per cent) of homes in the UK unsuitable for electric vehicle ownership

By Anna Ellis • 12 January 2023 • 15:00

Even so, this year has seen Battery Electric Vehicle registrations up 38 per cent, in the last 12 months.



Still, those without garages, driveways or dedicated parking may see themselves as excluded from making the move to driving more sustainably, with no obvious place for that vital electric car charging point.

Lloyds Bank mortgage data shows that around 30 per cent of people applying for a mortgage do not have a garage or space for a car. While the government has recently brought in new laws for housebuilders which require them to ensure any new-build homes, workplaces and supermarkets have an electric charging point installed, the data does suggest that many people will remain unable to charge an electric vehicle at their place of residence.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, therefore, homeowners with a private driveway are the most positive about their homes’ suitability for a greener vehicle, with over half (55 per cent) confident they would be able to make provision to charge an electric car.

Away from home, the charging infrastructure in the UK is improving, with the latest data showing there are over 36,000 charging points at over 21,000 locations across the UK. However, many rural areas remain charging black spots.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.