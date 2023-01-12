Puzzle Solutions Edition 1958

By Marcos • 12 January 2023 • 10:32

WORD SPIRAL

1 Star; 2 Rush; 3 Hobo; 4 Omen; 5 Newt; 6 Tuna; 7 Also; 8 Omit; 9 Tile; 10 Eric; 11 Clog; 12 Gasp; 13 Port; 14 Temp; 15 Poor; 16 Ruin. ORINOCO

QUICK QUIZ

1 Joyce Grenfell; 2 Queensland; 3 Edward VI; 4 Quarterback; 5 Quaker; 6 Nine feet; 7 Golf; 8 Lolita; 9 Two; 10 Taekwondo.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Soho; 3 Carriage; 8 Silk; 9 Inaction; 11 Casual labour; 13 Repute; 14 Step up; 17 Take no notice; 20 Emotions; 21 Etui; 22 Pinafore; 23 Free.

Down: 1 Sash cord; 2 Holds up; 4 Annuls; 5 Rock bottom; 6 Adieu; 7 Erne; 10 Past belief; 12 Appetite; 15 Printer; 16 Corner; 18 Adorn; 19 Keep.

QUICK

Across: 5 Jack; 7 Kookaburra; 8 Blip; 10 Knee; 12 Urn; 13 Chapel; 16 Irish; 18 Wax; 20 Huge; 21 Gear; 22 Hag; 24 Sheet; 25 Strife; 26 Ego; 27 Boar; 29 Wish; 33 Iron maiden; 34 Reap.

Down: 1 Cob; 2 Skin; 3 Able; 4 Try; 5 Jab; 6 Chill; 9 Sushi; 10 Knight; 11 Raw; 13 Chase; 14 Page; 15 Exeter; 17 Rear; 19 Groom; 23 Gig; 25 Shine; 27 Bump; 28 Amid; 30 Hip; 31 Toe; 32 Yen.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Pitcher, 5 Chafe, 8 Upper, 9 Several, 10 Descargar, 12 Sin, 13 Pillow, 14 Tierra, 17 Jam, 18 Tenedores, 20 Monedas, 21 Other, 23 Seeds, 24 Dustman.

Down: 1 Pound, 2 Tap, 3 Hermano, 4 Resign, 5 Cover, 6 Arrastrar, 7 En línea, 11 Solamente, 13 Pyjamas, 15 Indoors, 16 Unused, 18 Todos, 19 Siren, 22 Ham.

NONAGRAM

ceil, clot, clue, coil, cole, colt, cool, cult, enol, lent, lice, lien, lieu, line, lino, lint, lion, lite, loci, loco, loin, lone, loon, loot, loti, lout, lune, lute, Nile, Noel, noil, oleo, olio, tile, toil, tole, tolu, tool, clint, clone, clout, colon, inlet, lento, oculi, telco, telic, toile, uncle, unlit, until, utile, client, lectin, lentic, loonie, lotion, lucent, nuclei, ocelot, oolite, uncoil, uncool, elution, linecut, linocut, outline, locution, ELOCUTION

