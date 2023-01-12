Puzzle Solutions Edition 1958

By Marcos • 12 January 2023 • 10:32
Black and white crossword puzzle that needs to be solved
1 Star; 2 Rush; 3 Hobo; 4 Omen; 5 Newt; 6 Tuna; 7 Also; 8 Omit; 9 Tile; 10 Eric; 11 Clog; 12 Gasp; 13 Port; 14 Temp; 15 Poor; 16 Ruin. ORINOCO
1 Joyce Grenfell; 2 Queensland; 3 Edward VI; 4 Quarterback; 5 Quaker; 6 Nine feet; 7 Golf; 8 Lolita; 9 Two; 10 Taekwondo.
Across: 1 Soho; 3 Carriage; 8 Silk; 9 Inaction; 11 Casual labour; 13 Repute; 14 Step up; 17 Take no notice; 20 Emotions; 21 Etui; 22 Pinafore; 23 Free.
Down: 1 Sash cord; 2 Holds up; 4 Annuls; 5 Rock bottom; 6 Adieu; 7 Erne; 10 Past belief; 12 Appetite; 15 Printer; 16 Corner; 18 Adorn; 19 Keep.
Across: 5 Jack; 7 Kookaburra; 8 Blip; 10 Knee; 12 Urn; 13 Chapel; 16 Irish; 18 Wax; 20 Huge; 21 Gear; 22 Hag; 24 Sheet; 25 Strife; 26 Ego; 27 Boar; 29 Wish; 33 Iron maiden; 34 Reap.
Down: 1 Cob; 2 Skin; 3 Able; 4 Try; 5 Jab; 6 Chill; 9 Sushi; 10 Knight; 11 Raw; 13 Chase; 14 Page; 15 Exeter; 17 Rear; 19 Groom; 23 Gig; 25 Shine; 27 Bump; 28 Amid; 30 Hip; 31 Toe; 32 Yen.
Across: 1 Pitcher, 5 Chafe, 8 Upper, 9 Several, 10 Descargar, 12 Sin, 13 Pillow, 14 Tierra, 17 Jam, 18 Tenedores, 20 Monedas, 21 Other, 23 Seeds, 24 Dustman.
Down: 1 Pound, 2 Tap, 3 Hermano, 4 Resign, 5 Cover, 6 Arrastrar, 7 En línea, 11 Solamente, 13 Pyjamas, 15 Indoors, 16 Unused, 18 Todos, 19 Siren, 22 Ham.
ceil, clot, clue, coil, cole, colt, cool, cult, enol, lent, lice, lien, lieu, line, lino, lint, lion, lite, loci, loco, loin, lone, loon, loot, loti, lout, lune, lute, Nile, Noel, noil, oleo, olio, tile, toil, tole, tolu, tool, clint, clone, clout, colon, inlet, lento, oculi, telco, telic, toile, uncle, unlit, until, utile, client, lectin, lentic, loonie, lotion, lucent, nuclei, ocelot, oolite, uncoil, uncool, elution, linecut, linocut, outline, locution, ELOCUTION
EASY
HARD
