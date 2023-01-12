BREAKING - Royal Mail hit by cyber incident bringing international services to a standstill Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1958

By Marcos • 12 January 2023 • 10:32

Black and white crossword puzzle that needs to be solved

WORD SPIRAL

1 Star; 2 Rush; 3 Hobo; 4 Omen; 5 Newt; 6 Tuna; 7 Also; 8 Omit; 9 Tile; 10 Eric; 11 Clog; 12 Gasp; 13 Port; 14 Temp; 15 Poor; 16 Ruin. ORINOCO

QUICK QUIZ

1 Joyce Grenfell; 2 Queensland; 3 Edward VI; 4 Quarterback; 5 Quaker; 6 Nine feet; 7 Golf; 8 Lolita; 9 Two; 10 Taekwondo.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Soho; 3 Carriage; 8 Silk; 9 Inaction; 11 Casual labour; 13 Repute; 14 Step up; 17 Take no notice; 20 Emotions; 21 Etui; 22 Pinafore; 23 Free.
Down: 1 Sash cord; 2 Holds up; 4 Annuls; 5 Rock bottom; 6 Adieu; 7 Erne; 10 Past belief; 12 Appetite; 15 Printer; 16 Corner; 18 Adorn; 19 Keep.

QUICK

Across: 5 Jack; 7 Kookaburra; 8 Blip; 10 Knee; 12 Urn; 13 Chapel; 16 Irish; 18 Wax; 20 Huge; 21 Gear; 22 Hag; 24 Sheet; 25 Strife; 26 Ego; 27 Boar; 29 Wish; 33 Iron maiden; 34 Reap.
Down: 1 Cob; 2 Skin; 3 Able; 4 Try; 5 Jab; 6 Chill; 9 Sushi; 10 Knight; 11 Raw; 13 Chase; 14 Page; 15 Exeter; 17 Rear; 19 Groom; 23 Gig; 25 Shine; 27 Bump; 28 Amid; 30 Hip; 31 Toe; 32 Yen.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Pitcher, 5 Chafe, 8 Upper, 9 Several, 10 Descargar, 12 Sin, 13 Pillow, 14 Tierra, 17 Jam, 18 Tenedores, 20 Monedas, 21 Other, 23 Seeds, 24 Dustman.
Down: 1 Pound, 2 Tap, 3 Hermano, 4 Resign, 5 Cover, 6 Arrastrar, 7 En línea, 11 Solamente, 13 Pyjamas, 15 Indoors, 16 Unused, 18 Todos, 19 Siren, 22 Ham.

NONAGRAM

ceil, clot, clue, coil, cole, colt, cool, cult, enol, lent, lice, lien, lieu, line, lino, lint, lion, lite, loci, loco, loin, lone, loon, loot, loti, lout, lune, lute, Nile, Noel, noil, oleo, olio, tile, toil, tole, tolu, tool, clint, clone, clout, colon, inlet, lento, oculi, telco, telic, toile, uncle, unlit, until, utile, client, lectin, lentic, loonie, lotion, lucent, nuclei, ocelot, oolite, uncoil, uncool, elution, linecut, linocut, outline, locution, ELOCUTION

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

