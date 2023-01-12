HUGE discovery of rare earth metals made in Sweden’s Kiruna

“It is the largest known deposit of rare earth metals in our part of the world and could become a significant building block for obtaining the critical raw materials that are absolutely crucial to enable the green transition, said Jan Moström, president and CEO of LKAB.

“We are facing a supply problem. Without mines, we have no electric cars.”

Moström noted that only a small part had been examined so far but the rare earth metals in the Per Geijer area in Kiruna were necessary for, among other things, the manufacture of electric cars and wind turbines.

The CEO of LKAB said that most of Europe’s metals, like the ones in question, come from China.

“China is completely dominant, both for mining and refining,” Moström said.

“It involves a risk. China may no longer want to supply raw materials, but for example only finished cars.”

Talking to SVT, Leif Boström, director of the Special Products business area at LKAB, added: “LKAB is already planning a circular industrial park in Luleå with new technology for the extraction and processing of phosphorus, earth elements and fluorine based on today’s existing mine production.”

“Where, instead of depositing this as waste as today, new sustainable products are created. Planned start of production is 2027.”

