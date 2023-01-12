Romanian authorities conduct search operations across multiple houses of Andrew Tate

By Imran Khan • 12 January 2023 • 20:57

Image: @cobratate/Twitter

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency searched seven houses belonging to influencer Andrew Tate, to obtain more evidence after seizing all his properties and cars

Authorities in Romania have said that the country´s anti-organised crime agency carried out search operations, across seven houses belonging to former kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate.

According to an official statement by Ramona Bolla, spokesperson for the anti-crime agency DIICOT, the searches were conducted in several counties across Romania, in order to obtain further evidence. Bolla said officials searched Tate´s houses in Bucharest, Ilfov, and Prahova.

36-year-old Tate was arrested on December 29, following charges of being a part of an organised crime group.

Other allegations against him include human trafficking and rape.

He was arrested along with his brother and two Romanian women, one of whom was a former Romanian police officer.

The search operation by the agency took place a day after Tate lost an appeal at a court in Bucharest, where he challenged the 30-day period of his detention, as well as the seizure of his assets.

Tate´s assets including more than 10 properties and land, as well as several luxury cars were seized, after his arrest. Authorities say that all the assets are owned by a company registered in the name of the Tate brothers.

Discussing the reason behind the court’s decision to seize their assets, Bolla said in a quote cited by the Associated Press, “The court decided that the seizures are legal and that the goods remain at our disposal”.

She added, if they can prove the Tates made money through human trafficking, the assets could be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and compensation for victims.

Meanwhile, the crime agency DIICOT said that it has identified six victims involved in the human trafficking case.

In a new statement made on Thursday, January 12, the agency said, “We make it clear that during the entire criminal process, the investigated persons benefit from the procedural rights, as well as the presumption of innocence”.

The agency also said that they were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion and were sexually exploited by the members of the alleged crime group”.

