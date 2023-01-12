BREAKING: Russian defence officials visit Belarus to inspect ‘combat readiness’

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 January 2023 • 13:28

ON Thursday, January 12, Russian defence ministry officials visited Belarus to inspect ‘combat readiness’.



Announcing the visit to check the combat readiness of its troops, Belarus’ Ministry of Defence announced: “A commission of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation headed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces General of the Army Oleg Salyukov arrived in the Republic of Belarus.”

It added: “The military units and subunits of the Russian component of the regional grouping of troops (forces) located at the training grounds of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus were inspected.

“In the course of the work, the quality of combat coordination exercises was checked and an assessment was made of their readiness to fulfil their intended tasks in the interests of ensuring the military security of the Union State.”

The check from Russia’s MoD comes after the Ministry of Defence of Belarus undertook a snap check of the army’s combat readiness back in December after the country continued to cite the border with Ukraine as its biggest concern.

On Tuesday, December 13, the Belarus army underwent an inspection from the country’s top defence officials.

The Ministry of Defence said at the time: “The events will be comprehensive.

“The troops will have to move to the designated areas as soon as possible, carry out their engineering equipment, organize protection and defence, as well as build bridge crossings across the Neman and Berezina rivers.”

