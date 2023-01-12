Spain’s corporate and household debt remained stable in the third quarter of 2022

By Anna Ellis • 12 January 2023 • 16:25

The debt declined significantly as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) to 128.6 per cent.



The financial accounts of the Spanish Economy which were published on Wednesday, January 11, show that the consolidated debt of companies and households in Spain amounted to €1,674B in the third quarter of 2022.

The data released is very similar to that registered a year ago and comes in at 3.9 per cent higher than the level at the end of 2019, before the pandemic started.

In terms of gross domestic product (GDP), the ratio indicates a significant increase in indebtedness to 128.6 per cent, compared to 142.5 per cent in September 2021, standing slightly below the figure of 129.3 per cent in December 2019.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.