Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club got together on Wednesday, January 11, to fish section B1

By Anna Ellis • 12 January 2023 • 13:17

Frank was on peg B1/22 and did not get a bite all day until the last five minutes and ended up with a 2.4-kilogram carp.



Temperatures got to around 19 degrees with a water temperature of 15 degrees.

There was one dry net today out of eleven competitors. The winner of the best total weight of the day was 7.475 kilograms on peg B1/10 by Mick Owen. The best fish of the day weighed 3.2 kilograms and was caught by Peter Shephard.

The total catch of 20 fish, 19 of which were carp and one was a carasio, had a combined weight of 37 kilograms.

The final results of the day were as follows: In first place with four fish weighing in at 7.475 kilograms was Mick Owen. Second with four fish weighing in at 7.4 kilograms was Steve Hartwell. Peter Shephard, in third place, had two fish weighing in at 5.3 kilograms. Next up was Derek Jones who had three fish weighing in at 4.85 kilograms, and in fifth spot was Jack Janssen who caught two fish weighing 3.275 kilograms.

The Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club is made up of a friendly bunch of people who are happy to welcome new members. For further information email Frank at [email protected] or call (+34) 966 490 338

