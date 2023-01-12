The British Benevolent Fund provides financial assistance for British nationals in distress.

By Euro Weekly News Media • 12 January 2023 • 14:00

Some of the applications come from people living in extreme destitution – many time aggravated by poor and deteriorating health.

One such case was brought to our attention by a concerned neighbour who lived in the rural hills near Granada.

A woman in her mid-60s who had suffered a stroke and was paralysed down one half of her body, had facial paralysis on the other and whose medical report summarised that she was extremely dependent and needed 24h home assistance.

She lived alone off a small UK pension in a modest rented property in a small and isolated village.

Despite living in Spain for many years she did not have residency and she would have great difficulty accessing the necessary health and welfare support that she would require to have any chance of managing her life – in addition to the enormous practical difficulties that she now faced.

The BBF was able to liaise with the Consulate to explore any possible repatriation to the UK so she would be able to receive the support she needed.

However, repatriation of a vulnerable person is a challenging process at the best of times – in the case of bed ridden and extremely ill people this challenge is multiplied many times over.

The good news was that the Consulate was able to make arrangements for her access to UK health support – if only we could get her there. Thankfully with partners from https://www.supportinspain.info/ we were able to do this, and we are indebted to the medical volunteers who gave up their time to help this lady, who now receives round the clock residential care in the UK.

The role of the BBF was a simple one – to fund her repatriation – and but it would not have been possible without the donations we need in order to do this.

We support many cases such as this throughout the year – please help us to help those who have no other recourse. [email protected]

