“The German digital sector will smash its previous record for turnover in 2023”

By Anna Ellis • 12 January 2023 • 13:41

Germany’s Digital Economy is set to break the €200 billion mark.



Digital is doing extremely well in Germany. That’s the conclusion of a study by the industry organisation Bitkom. It calculates that digital business in Europe’s largest economy will be worth €203.4 billion this year. That represents a year-on-year increase of 3.8 per cent. It would be the first time turnover has passed the €200 billion mark.

Bitkom also predicts 4.8 per cent global growth in the sector, with a total value reaching more than €4.3 trillion. The United States currently dominates the digital industry with 35.7 per cent of the world market. It’s followed by China, Japan, Britain and Germany.

“The digital sector in Germany continues to enjoy stable growth and is excellently positioned internationally,” says Asha-Maria Sharma, a digital expert at Germany Trade & Invest, the country’s international business promotion agency. “The sector is at the heart of climate protection solutions, and new markets are opening up in a variety of areas, including mobility, health and production. Software and in particular artificial intelligence are two pillars. So there are many reasons for both international and domestic companies to expand.”

