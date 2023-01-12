Top Three Meme Coins to add to your 2023 Wallet – Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin and Shiba Inu.

By EWN • 12 January 2023 • 15:00

Meme coins are one of the most popular forms of cryptocurrency, with two of the top 15 coins often being meme coins. They do often confuse people who don’t know much about the crypto world. Meme coins started off as a joke, with the first meme coin being Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2013.

However, since then, they have garnered an enormous following, and people in the crypto world seem to be obsessed with meme coins. They make you laugh and allow you to store your money in decentralised blockchain technology.

The Year 2022 was a whirlwind of a year for the crypto community. Investing in top meme coins like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) may bring a smile to your face and wallet.

Big Eyes Coin – Set to Climb the ranks in 2023

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an up-and-coming presale meme coin. It has reached a whopping $13 million so far and is only expected to go up in further stages of its presale. Unlike most other meme coins, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has opted to use an adorable cat mascot to represent the crypto. This is a risk, as most successful meme coins use a dog. However, this risk seems to be paying off as they have such a successful presale!

The use of a cat will bring in cat lovers too! It will invite a different kind of investor. Big Eyes Coin will have less competition because there are no cat-based meme coins, making all cat-loving crypto enthusiasts gravitate towards Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Alongside this, Big Eyes Coin will also attract crypto lovers that want to help save the environment. This is due to Big Eyes Coin (BIG) storing 5% of all BIG tokens into a charity wallet that will then be donated to numerous ocean-saving charities. This makes the coin a fantastic investment for 2023.

Dogecoin – The Top Dog

Dogecoin was the first-ever meme coin and was created in 2013. The creators wanted to make fun of Bitcoin (BTC) and never intended Dogecoin to be taken seriously. The DOGE tokens are layered on top of the Bitcoin blockchain. Though not the initial intention, Dogecoin (DOGE) gained a following on crypto forums. This kept growing, and a large community was made.

Dogecoin (DOGE) kept getting noticed by crypto enthusiasts and celebs alike, and in 2019 Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted his support for the coin. This spiralled the coin into stardom, soon becoming one of the most popular cryptocurrencies out there and a great investment opportunity.

Shiba Inu – Working to Improve its Blockchain

Shiba Inu is the second most popular meme coin on the market. Like Dogecoin, it is also a dog-based meme coin and, as the name suggests, prefers the Shiba Inu breed. Unlike Dogecoin, it is built on the Ethereum blockchain, which is known to be one of the most secure blockchains on the market.

Recently, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been trying to improve its blockchain technology and is creating a layer-2 blockchain called Shibarium. This could skyrocket the coin’s value, so you should invest now.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido