Two of Spain’s food markets named the most photographed in Europe

As historic marketplaces across European countries offer unique insight into local culture and gastronomy, a new study by Musement explores 50 of the continent’s most photographed markets

Exploring local cuisines is one of the most incredible ways to understand different cultures. This is why local food markets in Europe are always some of the best places to include in itinerates, as they give an opportunity for travellers, to experience hundreds of fresh products, local delicacies as well as exotic ingredients.

Many such markets across Europe, located in old neighbourhoods, have also seen a major transformation in recent years, transforming them into gastronomic paradises.

But with so many incredible options to choose from, a new list by Musement has ranked 50 of the most popular markets photographed, and posted on Instagram, across Europe.

Two Spanish markets have also made it to the top of the list, including La Boqueria, Barcelona, with the second highest mentions, and San Miguel Market in Madrid, which takes the seventh place in the rankings.

At the top of the list is the Borough Market in London, with 520,681 mentions on Instagram. Located in Southwark, a stone’s throw from such iconic places as London Bridge and the Tower of London, this Victorian-covered market is the most famous and oldest in the city. Visitors can buy high-quality local and international products, from approximately 130 sellers, all of whom are knowledgeable and passionate about what they’re selling.

La Boqueria in Barcelona was ranked in second place with over 173,344 mentions. This market is one of the most popular attractions in the city. It has over 300 stalls with incredible colours, exotic smells and great food.

Markthal in Rotterdam took the third place with 116,448 mentions. This beautiful covered market, with around 100 stalls, is one of Rotterdam’s top sights. Visitors can buy, as well as, taste fresh produce from around the world, including everything from Brazilian coffee to Dutch cheese.

Viktualienmarkt in Munich took fourth place with 90,805 mentions. Located in the centre of Munich, Viktualienmarkt is the beating heart of the city. It has over 140 stalls selling fresh, organic and gourmet products, as well as fruit, flowers and cheeses.

The fifth best market to visit is the Naschmarkt in Vienna, with over 78,760 mentions. This well-known market in Vienna has become a meeting point for young Viennese. It’s one of the city’s many highlights and travellers also come here to soak up the cosy atmosphere or explore the Saturday market.

Torvehallerne in Copenhagen took sixth place with 59,926 mentions. As Copenhagen has become a leading gastronomic destination in recent years, it’s not surprising that its main market has found a place in the ranking as well. Filled with an enormous selection of different foods, Torvehallerne’s beautiful glass-enclosed rooms are an intoxicating mix of colours, sights and smells.

Another entry from Spain, the San Miguel Market in Madrid took the seventh place, with 59,212 mentions. Known as an iconic gastronomic market, over 10 million people visit this place every year. This market first opened its doors in 1916, and its iron architectures, makes it one of the most photographed parts of the city.

The Leadenhall Market in London took the eighth place with its incredible 14th century architecture. This market is in the centre of London and is said to have inspired the Diagon Alley in Harry Potter. It has several shops and bars along with a wide variety of dining options, including everything from sushi to Korean as week as pizzas.

Old Spitalfields Market in London was ranked ninth, after having 54,638 mentions. This market is a mix of vintage clothing, tasty street food and trending art. The location of the market has a long history of hosting several markets, since it first started, more than 350 years ago. It presently has about 41 food and drink stalls, where travellers can get everything from French crepes to Chinese dumplings or Neapolitan pizza.

And at the tenth position is the Kauppatori market in Helsinki, with 44,645 mentions. This market is an ideal place to find local products such as fresh salmon and herring. As it is located in the centre, this market also gives a chance for visitors to explore other attractions, including the Presidential Palace and City Hall. Travellers can also catch a short ferry ride to visit the fortress of Suomenlinna and the island of Korkeasaari.

