The ex-partner of a woman whose mutilated corpse was discovered on Las Cañas beach in the Malaga municipality of Marbella confessed to her murder.

Thursday, January 12 at 5:30pm

Two people have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a mutilated corpse on a beach in Marbella last Sunday, January 8. One of those detained is confirmed to be the victim’s ex-partner who confessed to her murder while in police custody.

The second person apparently drove the main suspect to the place where the murder allegedly took place. As reported by the Provincial Police Station, the alleged 45-year-old murderer acknowledged the crime at police headquarters before being brought to justice.

This friend of the principal suspect is still under investigation, but supposedly drove him and the victim in a van – still alive – to the location where the murder took place. The vehicle has been seized in Madrid and its owner was arrested for his alleged involvement in a crime of murder.

A post on the official Twitter profile o the national Police read: “We solve the #murder of the woman who was found dead on a beach of #Marbella. Two individuals arrested. The perpetrator is the ex-partner of the victim, who has admitted the crime at headquarters #policial”.

Forensic officers carried out a reconstruction of the events today, Thursday 12, at the alleged scene of the crime. They were reportedly acting on the information provided by the main suspect in statements. he allegedly confessed to murdering and mutilating the woman before throwing her body into the sea. An ocular inspection was conducted in an attempt to retrieve evidence.

🚔Resolvemos el #homicidio de la mujer que fue hallada muerta en una playa de #Marbella 🚨 Detenidos dos individuos 👉 El autor material se trata de la expareja de la víctima, que ha reconocido el crimen en sede #policial pic.twitter.com/sK1sLLIPSj — Policía Nacional (@policia) January 12, 2023

Sunday, January 8 at 9:10pm

As reported today, Sunday, January 8, by the National Police, a decapitated corpse was discovered floating in the water on a beach in the Malaga municipality of Marbella. Specifically, it was found at Las Cañas beach.

It is believed that the body is that of a female and was also missing its hands, as confirmed to Europa Press by the police.

The Cimacc 091 room reported received a call at around 5pm this afternoon alerting them to the presence of a corpse on Las Cañas beach in Marbella, located near the Club 200 restaurant on the Costa del Sol.

Police sources indicated that the Guardia Civil has subsequently taken over the investigation to determine the facts surrounding this gruesome discovery, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

