Adra readers rewarded with a voucher to spend at the local market after a Christmas raffle

By Betty Henderson • 13 January 2023 • 18:28

A special raffle over the festive period encouraged locals to read in Adra while supporting local businesses.

THE benefits of reading are well-known, but in Adra, some lucky readers received a festive bonus for supporting local libraries!

Adra Municipal Library held a Christmas raffle that awarded three lucky winners with a €40 voucher that can be spent on local fish from the market during the month of January. Around 300 avid readers took part in the lottery before the winning tickets were drawn on Monday, January 9.

As well as supporting two aspects of the local community, the raffle also was an excellent finale to the United Nations’ International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture which took place in 2022. The event was important to many towns in Almería where the seafood and fishing industries have been a pillar of the local economy since ancient times.

The local library got into the spirit of the event, decorating its tree with fishing-related ornaments and offering a special display of local interest fishing books.

Three lucky winners, Antonio Garcia Perez, Natalia Florentina Dumitru, and Juan Gómez Cruz, were rewarded for their reading habits and each received a voucher to spend on fresh fish products this month.