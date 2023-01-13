Adra’s young people get an insight into coastal management with ‘Mi Playa Bonica’ programme

By Betty Henderson • 13 January 2023 • 18:13

Children from three Adra schools got stuck into a beach clean-up operation, collecting a mighty haul of litter.

ADRA schoolchildren got a fascinating insight into marine ecosystems with a special educational programme on Thursday, January 12. Children in three local schools investigated plastic litter which was collected on Adra beaches back in August.

The local council have partnered with a whole host of local organisations to create the ‘Mi Playa Bonica’ programme which aims to educate young people on how to respect their local environment and enjoy nature, especially the town’s picturesque beaches.

The programme sees youngsters studying biology and geology develop practical skills which are transferrable to future studies or in the workplace, while learning more about their local environment. The children studied litter collected by more than 100 volunteers on the Carboncillo, San Nicolás and Del Censo beaches in 2022.

Through education the council hopes that young people will learn values of respect for the environment which they will continue in their daily lives and when out with friends.

The Universidad de Almería was also a key backer of the project, and programme representatives explained that focusing on younger generations is crucial to preserve local coastal heritage and protect against climate change.