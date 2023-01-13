Ankara summons Swedish ambassador after effigy of Turkish President Erdogan hung in Stockholm

Altun added: “Sweden needs to keep the promises, which it made in Madrid, to join NATO – of which Turkey has been a member for 70 years. It would be futile to expect Turkey to make any concessions in that regard”, as reported by gerceknews.com.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the targeting of Turkey and its democratically elected president by members of the terrorist organization PKK in Sweden. We urge the Swedish authorities to take necessary steps against terrorist groups without further delay”, he concluded.

Sweden needs to keep the promises, which it made in Madrid, to join NATO – of which Türkiye has been a member for 70 years.

It would be futile to expect Türkiye to make any concessions in that regard. — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) January 12, 2023

That PKK terrorist can challenge the Swedish government at the heart of Stockholm is proof that the Swedish authorities have not taken necessary steps against terrorism – as they have been claiming in recent days. — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) January 12, 2023

Tobias Billstrom, Sweden’s foreign minister, responded: “The government protects an open debate about the political choices, but strongly distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives. Portraying a popularly elected president as being executed outside City Hall is abhorrent”.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry subsequently summoned Staffan Herrstrom, Sweden’s ambassador to Ankara. Officials reportedly conveyed their opinions in the strongest manner and reiterated the request for Sweden to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of this event, as reported by aa.com.

In return, Herrstrom underlined that every effort would be made to bring those involved to justice. He also assured that Sweden would fulfil its commitments to the tripartite agreement.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.