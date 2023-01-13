Ankara summons Swedish ambassador after effigy of Turkish President Erdogan hung in Stockholm

UPDATE: Ex-partner confesses to murdering mutilated woman found washed up on Marbella beach Close
By Chris King • 13 January 2023 • 0:52

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: [email protected]

After a life-sized effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was hung from a pole in Stockholm, Ankara summoned the Swedish ambassador.

 

Fahrettin Altun, the communication director for Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, posted on Twitter this Thursday, January 12: “We urge the Swedish authorities to take necessary steps against terrorist groups without further delay”.

His message was in response to an incident that occurred in the Scandinavian nation’s capital city of Stockholm. A life-sized effigy of the leader was hung on a pole by protestors, in front of the city hall. They then shared video footage of their actions on social media

“That PKK terrorists can challenge the Swedish government at the heart of Stockholm is proof that the Swedish authorities have not taken necessary steps against terrorism – as they have been claiming in recent days”, he continued.

Altun added: “Sweden needs to keep the promises, which it made in Madrid, to join NATO – of which Turkey has been a member for 70 years. It would be futile to expect Turkey to make any concessions in that regard”, as reported by gerceknews.com.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the targeting of Turkey and its democratically elected president by members of the terrorist organization PKK in Sweden. We urge the Swedish authorities to take necessary steps against terrorist groups without further delay”, he concluded.

Tobias Billstrom, Sweden’s foreign minister, responded: “The government protects an open debate about the political choices, but strongly distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives. Portraying a popularly elected president as being executed outside City Hall is abhorrent”.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry subsequently summoned Staffan Herrstrom, Sweden’s ambassador to Ankara. Officials reportedly conveyed their opinions in the strongest manner and reiterated the request for Sweden to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of this event, as reported by aa.com.

In return, Herrstrom underlined that every effort would be made to bring those involved to justice. He also assured that Sweden would fulfil its commitments to the tripartite agreement.

