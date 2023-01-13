Fans go crazy after big screen debut of popular BBC TV detective teased

By Matthew Roscoe • 13 January 2023 • 16:37
Fans of popular TV detective Luther, played by British actor Idris Elba, could do contain their excitement after the 50-year-old teased that his character would be making his big-screen debut next month.
The 23-second clip has had nearly 700k views on Twitter and was posted alongside the caption: “24.02.23 in cinemas. 10.03.23 on Netflix. See you soon.”
The film, of which no details have been revealed, will be called Luther: The Fallen Sun and will be shown on Netflix in March.
The popular BBC detective show ran for five seasons and wrapped up in 2019 with DCI John Luther being arrested.
In the short clip, Elba dressed in his customary suit and tie, emerges from the shadows as the words “something’s coming” and “can you see me now?” can be heard.
24.02.23 in cinemas. 10.03.23 on Netflix. See you soon.@netflix #LutherTheFallenSun pic.twitter.com/Gikxb9n54t
Fans reacted to the clip.
“AWW YES!!!” one person wrote.
AWW YES!!! https://t.co/IVKPNoxRwe
While another person said: “I guess it’s time for a LUTHER binge.”
I guess it’s time for a LUTHER binge https://t.co/orjdcljCUM
“Yes yes yes and yes can’t waittttttt,” another person said.
Yes yes yes and yes can’t waittttttt https://t.co/JY9Txdi8VT
