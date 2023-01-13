Fans go crazy after big screen debut of popular BBC TV detective teased

UPDATE: Ex-partner confesses to murdering mutilated woman found washed up on Marbella beach Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 13 January 2023 • 16:37

FANS have gone crazy after the actor behind a popular TV detective released a teaser trailer apparently marking the character’s big screen debut.

Fans of popular TV detective Luther, played by British actor Idris Elba, could do contain their excitement after the 50-year-old teased that his character would be making his big-screen debut next month.

The 23-second clip has had nearly 700k views on Twitter and was posted alongside the caption: “24.02.23 in cinemas. 10.03.23 on Netflix. See you soon.”

The film, of which no details have been revealed, will be called Luther: The Fallen Sun and will be shown on Netflix in March.

The popular BBC detective show ran for five seasons and wrapped up in 2019 with DCI John Luther being arrested.

In the short clip, Elba dressed in his customary suit and tie, emerges from the shadows as the words “something’s coming” and “can you see me now?” can be heard.

Fans reacted to the clip.

“AWW YES!!!” one person wrote.

While another person said: “I guess it’s time for a LUTHER binge.”

“Yes yes yes and yes can’t waittttttt,” another person said.

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

