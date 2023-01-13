By Matthew Roscoe • 13 January 2023 • 12:45

Breakfast TV host reveals "in pain" husband's 'distressing' taxi ride incident. Image: Kate Garraway/Instagram

A POPULAR British breakfast TV presenter has revealed that her “in pain” husband suffered a ‘distressing’ taxi ride incident while discussing ambulance wait times on ITV on Friday, January 13.

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has opened up about her husband Derek, who suffers from the long-term effects of Covid and is in a wheelchair, after discussing long waiting times for ambulances and other hospital transport and revealed a ‘distressing’ taxi ride incident the couple suffered recently.

The 55-year-old GMB presenter revealed that her husband Derek, believed to worst affected living Covid patient in the UK, fell out of his wheelchair in a wheelchair-friendly taxi.

Kate told co-host Ben Shephard and their two guests that due to the long waiting times, she and her husband have been forced to use alternative transport for hospital visits, which led to the ‘distressing’ incident.

GMB was debating whether taxis could be used as alternatives to ambulances for 999 calls when none are available.

The topic allowed Kate to share her experience of travelling with Derek in a taxi to the hospital.

She said: “I’ve used a lot of cabs for Derek to go to and from the hospital because the mobility services are very, very delayed.

“If you try to book an official car you can sometimes be waiting five hours.

“He was in a lot of pain, so it wasn’t sustainable to wait. We took a cab home from the hospital, went over a speed bump and he slipped out of the wheelchair. It’s hard to deal with.”

Derek has been struggling with Covid and the side effects of the virus. He spent 13 months in the hospital and still receives care at home.

Ben Shephard asked her whether she ever “envisaged [this] happening?”

To which Kate replied: “Well, it’s hard isn’t it? It’s hard to deal with. You want someone with you to manage that.

“I was really lucky because the cab driver was a black cab driver that had a mobility access – his father he had cared for post a stroke.

“So he was really good at handling someone with that condition. The two of us were hauling him back into the wheelchair, strapping him in and got him home.

“But I thought, “Gosh”, because there’s been many a time when taxi drivers say “I don’t want to deal with this”.

“I’m not even sure I was meant to be dealing with this!”

Pressed on whether the couple should have waited for emergency care, the host of Kate Garraway’s Life Stories said: “Well I don’t know because he was in such distress and pain.

“I think you’re having to, all the time as individuals, make calls which really you know you’re not qualified for that and it’s very difficult.”

Kate added: “I should say Derek was fine by the way. Distressed, but fine.”