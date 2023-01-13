By Chris King • 13 January 2023 • 21:24

Christine Lambrecht, the German Defence Minister has decided to resign from her position as head of the Bundeswehr.

According to the BILD news outlet this evening, Friday, January 13, Christine Lambrecht, the German Defence Minister has decided to resign from her position. They revealed that the information came personally from the 57-year-old minister, and not from the Chancellery.

No exact date has been given for her resignation and it is reported that a successor is already being discussed internally by the German government.

The upcoming resignation is preceded by an unprecedented series of breakdowns. Most recently, Lambrecht Silvester had caused outrage with his embarrassing speech made just before the New Year’s Eve fireworks display. The video allegedly caused the shaking of heads in government circles.

In BILD’s current INSA poll, Lambrecht ranks last among 20 politicians. She is even less popular than AfD bosses, 43-year-old Alice Weidel, and 47-year-old Tino Chrupalla.

After taking office as head of the Bundeswehr in December 2021, in her first interview with BILD am SONNTAG, Lambrecht stated that she did not know the Bundeswehr ranks. Five months later, she confessed to the ‘FAS’ that she still didn’t know the ranks.

BILD revealed that it has been informed that Lambrecht’s successor will be decided quickly. The 54-year-old military commissioner Eva Hogl is currently mentioned as a possible successor they said. After her resignation, Lambrecht is entitled to a pension of €5,000 once she reaches the age of 65.

