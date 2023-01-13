By Chris King • 13 January 2023 • 19:06
MASSIVE explosion on Lithuania-Latvia gas pipeline on Russian border
According to energy supplier Amber Grid, a huge explosion occurred this evening, Friday, January 13, on the gas pipeline that links Latvia and Lithuania. The incident happened near the Pasvalian village of Vienkiemyu, in Panevezys County, northern Lithuania, as reported by Sky News.
Emergency crews have been deployed to the location near the border with Russia. The CEO of Amber Grid informed the media that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the blast. The pipeline supplies gas to northern Lithuania and also Latvia.
According to the Lithuanian news channel LRT, the local village has been evacuated by the authorities as a precaution.
🚨#BREAKING: A powerful explosion rocked the gas pipeline that connects #Latvia and #Lithuania. pic.twitter.com/Gfun1l1CKx
— Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) January 13, 2023
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
