By Chris King • 13 January 2023 • 19:06

MASSIVE explosion on Lithuania-Latvia gas pipeline on Russian border

A huge explosion has occurred on a gas pipeline located in Pasvalys, northern Lithuania, that connects to Latvia, near the Russian border.

According to energy supplier Amber Grid, a huge explosion occurred this evening, Friday, January 13, on the gas pipeline that links Latvia and Lithuania. The incident happened near the Pasvalian village of Vienkiemyu, in Panevezys County, northern Lithuania, as reported by Sky News.

Emergency crews have been deployed to the location near the border with Russia. The CEO of Amber Grid informed the media that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the blast. The pipeline supplies gas to northern Lithuania and also Latvia.

According to the Lithuanian news channel LRT, the local village has been evacuated by the authorities as a precaution.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.