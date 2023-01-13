‘I’m very REAL’: Popular British actress responds to ‘papped’ bikini pics

By Matthew Roscoe • 13 January 2023 • 13:24

A POPULAR British actress has responded to recent ‘papped’ holiday snaps of her in a bikini by stating, “I’m not skinny… not perfect, but very REAL!”

Popular British actress Claire Sweeney took to Instagram to respond to ‘papped’ pictures of her in her bikini while enjoying a holiday in Barbados with her son.

“The last few days of my holiday I was unknowingly papped on the beach with my friends and family, playing with my son in the sea,” she wrote.

“In my head, I am two stones lighter lol.”

She added: “I had the best time, ate everything I wanted.

“Let it all hang out on the beach thinking nobody was judging me.”

She then said that she had shared the pictures, which had been plastered across British tabloid newspapers, in order to “take control” and own her body image.

“I’m not skinny… not perfect , but very REAL!” she said.

“51 with an 8-year-old son.”

The star of musical Chicago added: “I’ve put these pics up to take control and own my body image.This is me having a bloody brilliant holiday! With a bit of flab and a few lumps and bumps ❤️.

“Thankyou for all your lovely positive comments. I’m not having a go or apologising. Just owning it.”

The former Brookside star garnered hundreds of supportive comments from fans and fellow celebrities on the social media platform.

TV host Vanessa Feltz wrote: “You look bloody wonderful.”

While Christine Lampard said: “You’re 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

“Beautiful woman. Beautiful response,” wrote Kate Thornton.

And actress Jo Joyner said: “You look incredible. This happened to me years ago post twin pregnancy and before I had social media to take ownership like you have. It was a female pap, female editors that ran them and the betrayal was painful. I love that you’ve done this. For the record, anyone would be lucky to look as gorgeous and more importantly be as happy as this when they’re 51.”