Call centres selling fake crypto taken down in Bulgaria, Serbia and Cyprus

By Chris King • 13 January 2023 • 1:21
As revealed on Thursday, January 12, law enforcement and judicial authorities from Bulgaria, Cyprus, Germany and Serbia, supported by Europol and Eurojust, teamed up against organised crime groups involved in online investment fraud.
🚨 Call centres selling fake crypto taken down in Bulgaria, Serbia & Cyprus.
🪙 The criminal organisations lured 🇩🇪 victims to invest over EUR 2 million in bogus crypto investment websites.
Details ⤵️https://t.co/sP21aOn8WY pic.twitter.com/jfF7xsuog9
— Europol (@Europol) January 12, 2023
🚨 Call centres selling fake crypto taken down in Bulgaria, Serbia & Cyprus.
🪙 The criminal organisations lured 🇩🇪 victims to invest over EUR 2 million in bogus crypto investment websites.
Details ⤵️https://t.co/sP21aOn8WY pic.twitter.com/jfF7xsuog9
— Europol (@Europol) January 12, 2023
This criminal network, comprising a number of different criminal actors operating through call centres, lured victims into investing large amounts of money into fake cryptocurrency schemes. Europol set up an Operational Task Force to support the cross-border investigation.
The Action day on 11 January 2022 led to:
o 4 call centres and 11 residences in Serbia,o 2 residences in Cyprus,o 2 companies and 3 residences in Bulgaria.
The suspects used advertisements on social networks to lure victims to websites covertly operated by the criminals, which offered seemingly exceptional investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies. The victims, mainly from Germany, would first invest low, three-digit sums.
Fake price hikes leading to supposedly lucrative profits for investors then persuaded them to make transfers of higher amounts. Currently, it is estimated that the financial damage to German victims is over €2m while other countries such as Switzerland, Australia and Canada also have victims.
The investigation suggested that the number of unreported cases is likely to be much higher. This would mean that the illegal gains generated by the criminal groups, with at least four call centres in eastern Europe, could be in the hundreds of millions of euros.
Europol supported this investigation since June 2022 following an initial request from Germany. During the course of the investigation, Europol facilitated the information exchange, provided analytical support, and coordinated operational activities.
During the action day, Europol deployed two experts to Bulgaria and Serbia to cross-check operational information in real-time against Europol’s databases in order to provide leads to investigators in the field. The experts also provided technical expertise to enable the extraction of information from mobile devices and IT infrastructure.
On the day of the action, Eurojust hosted a coordination centre to facilitate information exchange and support cooperation between involved authorities during the operational activities.
Image credit: rzoze19/Shutterstock.com
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.