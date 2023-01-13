Crypto crimes reach new record in 2022! Can Philanthropic Coins like Ethereum, Cardano and Big Eyes Coin salvage the industry’s reputation?

By EWN • 13 January 2023 • 10:30

The cryptocurrency industry has experienced another setback as a recent report revealed how coin-related crimes reached new heights in 2022.

According to the data, more than $20.1 billion was accrued from the illegal crypto-related activity and this was despite overall crypto transactions falling significantly.

Hence, once again, causing users to question the morality, stability, and integrity of the crypto economy on the whole.

The news comes less than two months after the FTX Exchange collapsed where billions of assets were lost in the process.

And in the midst of a tough time for the crypto world, this is the worst type of publicity the industry could receive while trying to get back on its feet.

Just look at the state of Bitcoin (BTC). It was less than 18 months ago when it reached an all-time high price of $64,158.12 and yet, at the time of writing, it’s worth a vastly unimpressive $18,171.40.

Thankfully, there are some magnanimous coins on the market like Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) which have the potential to improve the reputation of cryptocurrency while simultaneously allowing users to gain a healthy return.

Ethereum: Eco-Friendly and highly practical

Ethereum is a very practical cryptocurrency due to its role in the development of decentralised applications without a third party and the creation of popular NFTs like Art Blocks and Azuki.

And since September 2022 it has now become one of the most eco-friendly coins on the market. Ethereum went through an upgrade where it went from using a proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, subsequently reducing its carbon footprint to a greater extent.

This is especially significant considering the number of cryptocurrencies built on the Ethereum blockchain. Therefore, Ethereum’s upgrade has essentially made cryptocurrency a less damaging industry on the whole.

Cardano: Outstanding NFTs and one of the first Proof-of-Stake Coins

Cardano is known for its outstanding NFTs such as Clay Mates, which has proven to be an extremely lucrative venture. The most expensive clay mate of all time, sold for a whopping 100,000 ADA which is the equivalent of $200,000.

However, more notably, Cardano was one of the first coins with a proof-of-stake mechanism and this paved the way for other eco-friendly cryptocurrencies to enter the fray

Besides, Cardano is an incredibly cheap investment with a current price of $0.3221. So, investors can kill two birds with one stone – make a profit while supporting an eco-friendly coin.

Big Eyes Coin: Saving the oceans and bringing people together

Big Eyes Coin is set to be one of the most philanthropic cryptocurrencies on the planet with its intention to donate to ocean-saving charities and host a range of interactive in-person events.

Once released, Big Eyes Coin plans to donate 5% of its total supply to ocean-saving charities, thus helping to clean up the oceans and slow global warming.

And all their benevolent investors will be able to come together and share ideas with like-minded people.

If that’s not enough proof of Big Eyes Coin’s generous values, investors can apply the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 for a superb 200% bonus on their purchase.

Final Thoughts

Ethereum, Cardano, and Big Eyes Coin are three examples of cryptocurrencies striving to restore the dependability of the crypto space while helping investors to make a profit.

Ethereum and Cardano are promoting eco-friendly processes by using proof-of-stake protocols. Meanwhile, Big Eyes Coin is set to make a positive impact on the world around us with its ocean-based donations.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

