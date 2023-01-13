Dogecoin (DOGE) pumps as Elon teases Twitter Integration – Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) see mass increase in trading volume

By EWN • 13 January 2023 • 15:07

Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen an impressive performance since Elon Musk took over Twitter. Musk is officially the CEO of Twitter and is already making huge changes in an effort to revamp the giant social media network. Dogecoin (DOGE) saw a surge in price when Musk hinted that he would soon be implementing payments via cryptocurrencies on Twitter.

Meanwhile, both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have seen massive gains in trading volume. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently in the 3rd phase of its presale which has so far brought over 987% returns.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Twitter Integration

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been having a field day since Elon Musk took over Twitter. For instance, DOGE pumped 7% after Musk lifted the Twitter ban on some Dogecoin (DOGE) accounts on the social media platform.

Musk, who now owns Twitter has been teasing new developments that hint at Dogecoin (DOGE) becoming a key player on the platform. It looks like Elon Musk is trying to make Dogecoin (DOGE) the new crypto king in 2023.

Musk’s Twitter 2.0 project has left many cryptocurrency analysts speculating on whether Dogecoin (DOGE) will eventually become the native payment currency on Twitter. In the Twitter 2.0 vision shared by Musk, the social microblogging platform is going to implement payments soon.

However, no details have so far emerged about how the payments will be implemented but many believe they’ll be in Musk’s favorite token – Dogecoin (DOGE) – leading to increased interest and demand for the token.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Also Seeing Increase in Demand

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has also continued attracting crypto investors despite the current bear market conditions. In fact, the number of long-term holders of Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose by 45% recently. This is a testament to the growing popularity of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other meme coins.

The price of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has also seen some gains in the last few weeks due to increased interest in meme coins caused by Elon Musk’s tweets after he acquired Twitter. Keep in mind Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a similar dog-themed meme coin like Musk’s favorite Dogecoin.

New investors jumping on board are also still attracted to Shiba Inu (SHIB) based on its historical performance. If the market goes bullish after the long bearish trend, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is expected to regain some of its former glory.

It is no wonder why Shiba Inu (SHIB) still has diehard fans unwilling to let go. However, the biggest gainer of all is still Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) which is already seeing gains of over 987% in presale followed by Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surges on Presale

Another notable token that is currently experiencing a surge in price and trading volume is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

As a blockchain investment platform, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) allows just about anyone to invest in startup companies without the usual restrictions of the traditional venture capital industry. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) aims to democratize the highly exclusive venture capital industry.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) helps startups raise capital in a more efficient way while allowing retail investors to buy into new companies of their choice for an amount they can afford. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) does this using fractionalized NFTs that are based on the equity of the company. The fractionalized NFTs are made available to potential investors for a low price of even $1 through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

The native token of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is ORBN, which is currently in phase 3 of its presale and seeing a massive increase in demand on the crypto market. Market experts have even predicted that the price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will rise by 6000% by the end of the presale.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido