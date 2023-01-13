Fuel prices increase in Spain for the second consecutive week

By Chris King • 13 January 2023 • 4:01
Image of petrol pumps.
Credit: Powerlightss Shutterstock.com
According to data from the European Union (EU) Oil Bulletin published on Thursday, January 12, the price of fuel in Spain has increased for the second consecutive week. This is a direct result of the government withdrawing its 20 cents per litre discount.
Petrol has risen to an average of €1.61/litre, an increase of 2.08 per cent from last week. Diesel is also more expensive, at an average of €1.68/litre, representing an increase of 1.26 per cent in the last seven days.
The European Union average stands at €1.67/litre for petrol, and at €1.77 for diesel. Both are more expensive than in Spain.
In the eurozone, the average rises to an average price of €1.71/litre in the case of petrol, and €1.79/litre for diesel. Motorists in France or Italy for example can expect to pay between €1.71 and €1.85 for petrol, and between €1.68 and 1.89 for diesel, as reported by 20minutos.es.
