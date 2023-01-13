Guided hiking programme set to help locals discover more of Almería’s varied landscape

By Betty Henderson • 13 January 2023 • 17:17

Almería has a varied landscape suited to many outdoor sports including hiking.

FROM rugged mountains and deserts to sun-kissed beaches and scenic villages, Almería has the most diverse landscape imaginable. There are so many ways to see the region, but Almería’s Department for Sport just launched a packed hiking programme for 2023.

The programme, designed especially for this year was launched on Thursday, January 12 and features 20 varied guided hiking routes for all outdoors-lovers to try out this year. Councillor for Sports, Juanjo Segura said the routes cover the whole region and “will allow nature lovers to explore every corner of the province, from north to south”.

All of the routes are suitable for active adults and young people over the age of 14, while some shorter routes will also be aimed at families with children aged eight and above. The hiking routes were developed in collaboration with local outdoor experts from Xplora, who know all the best spots for idyllic hiking and picturesque views.

The programme kicks off with a guided hike on Sunday, January 29 and will run until December. For more information, check out Almería City Council’s website: https://almeriaciudad.es/pmd/tablon/programa-de-naturaleza-senderismo-2023/