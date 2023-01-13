By Matthew Roscoe • 13 January 2023 • 16:57

Huge car crash on A-7 near Malaga's Fuengirola causes large traffic jams. Image: Jesus Noguera photography/Shutterstock.com

MULTIPLE ambulances are at the scene of a traffic accident on the A-7 near Malaga’s Fuengirola, which has led to large traffic jams on the motorway.

Huge traffic jams have formed along the A-7 motorway in the direction of Malaga after a car crash involving four vehicles occurred near Costa del Sol’s Fuengirola.

According to initial reports, the accident took place at around 2.15 pm on Friday, January 13.

Andalucia’s 112 Emergency Services responded to calls reporting that four cars had been involved in a collision, which resulted in one car overturning near the Sohail Castle.

The number of people injured in the crash is currently unknown at this time.

Alongside ambulance crews, firefighters and Guardia Civil officers were also dispatched to the scene of the accident.

This is a developing news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.