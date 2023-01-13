More than 50 leisure activities and 40 guided tours to be offered for free this winter in Almería

By Betty Henderson • 13 January 2023 • 17:40

Guests can enjoy free experiences at attractions including Almería’s iconic hilltop Alcazaba during the first three months of 2023.

ALMERÍA is banishing the winter blues with a package of free activities and guided tours for the first three months of 2023. Almería City Council launched the bumper programme of activities on Thursday, January 12, promising interactive experiences for residents and visitors.

The programme contains 50 activities which will be free until March, as well as 40 guided tours which will allow residents and visitors to take advantage of the off-season to discover more of the local area. Attractions included in the free guided tour offer include Cerro de San Cristóbal, Alcazaba, Almería Muslima and Almería Imprescindible.

Other exciting events in the series include culinary tours like the ‘Aromas Sefarad’ tour which will bring guests closer to the Seraphic historic roots of Almería’s cuisine in February and the popular ‘Foodies 3 Culturas’ tour in March.

Announcing the programme, local Councillor for Tourism and Business, Jesús Luque expressed excitement for the coming year, highlighting the excellent recovery of the tourism industry in the last year with more than 30,500 people participating in tourist experiences in the city, a figure close to pre-pandemic numbers.