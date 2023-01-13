By Matthew Roscoe • 13 January 2023 • 11:26

Police investigating attempted murder and possible suicide in Spain's Zamora. Image: PP Photos/Shutterstock.com

SPAIN’S National Police are investigating an attempted murder and possible suicide in Zamora on Friday, January 13.

According to early reports, the possible attempted murder of a woman and possible suicide of a man occurred in Zamora, a province located in the Castile and León region of northwest Spain, in the early hours of this morning.

Spanish news outlet Levante-EMV reported that a woman was stabbed at a family home in Zamora capital at around 5.19 am.

Then following the attack, the man who is alleged to have stabbed her apparently threw himself from a window to his death.

The woman was rushed to the Virgen de la Concha Hospital after receiving knife wounds to the abdomen and finger.

The media outlet noted that her injuries were not life-threatening.

National Police officers were called to the house on Fuentelarreina street.

When they arrived they found the deceased man and the woman in need of medical assistance.

An investigation has now been launched into the incident.

Levante-EMV reported that an autopsy has been ordered into the man’s death but suggested that he voluntarily threw himself out of a window to end his life.

The attempted murder-suicide comes after heartbreaking news broke of a murder-suicide on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

A female Guardia Civil killed her two daughters, aged 9 and 11, before taking her own life in Quintanar del Rey (Cuenca) at around 7.19 am.