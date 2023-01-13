Norway’s Defence Ministry places huge ammunition order to increase the NATO member’s stocks

By Chris King • 13 January 2023 • 19:53

Image of Norwegian military in 2022. Credit: Michele Ursi/Shutterstock.com

Norway’s ammunition stocks are to be beefed up after a huge order was placed by their Defence Ministry for long-range artillery shells.

Bjorn Arild Gram, Norway’s Defence Minister, told reporters this morning, Friday, January 13, that his country intends to boost its long-range artillery shells stock. An order worth 2.6 billion kroner (approx €242.89m) has been placed with ammunition manufacturer Nammo he revealed.

The NATO country’s undisclosed order is reportedly the biggest contract the manufacturer has ever received. As a result, the company will have to increase its production capacity.

“There is a new geopolitical situation, there is a war in Europe, and the preparedness level has been raised”, explained Gram. Norway shares an extensive 98km (61-mile) northern border with Russia.

He added: “This creates a need for more military material, including munitions, because Norway and other countries need to beef up their own stocks and because Ukraine is in great need of military material”.

Norway has already provided military aid to Ukraine since the Russian invasion was launched, including artillery and munitions.

Morten Brandtzaeg, the managing director of Nammo commented: “This makes it possible for us to increase our production capacity and gives us enough visibility to place orders with our suppliers so we can guarantee future deliveries”.

Nammo is owned jointly by the Norwegian state and the company Patria, which itself is 50.1-per cent owned by the Finnish state and 49.9-per cent owned by Norway’s Kongsberg Gruppen. It currently employs in excess of 2,700 workers, as reported by insiderpaper.com.

