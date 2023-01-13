Police seize largest collection of child pornography ever from 23-year-old

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 January 2023 • 15:47

Jonathan Hernandez - Image Highlands Country Sheriff Facebook

A 23-year-old has been arrested in Florida in the U.S. after being found in possession of child pornography.

Deputies who raided the home of Jonathan Hernandez on Friday, January 13 expected to find child porn but were speechless when they realised the scale of the collection.

Hernandez is being charged with 1,180 counts of child pornography and four counts of bestiality, enough for prosecutors to ask for a life sentence.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office posted via Facebook; “At that time, we told you the investigation was just getting started and there would likely be more charges.

“What we should have said was there would likely be A LOT more charges — like more than anyone in our county … ever.”

An investigation into Hernandez began in August after a cyber tip was received. An unnamed person contacted the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children and told them about him.

After collecting evidence a search warrant was issued and his home was searched. There offices found 15 electronic devices with child porn on his discord account (an instant messaging app).

He was bailed, but officers used the time to conduct more research into his affairs. That revealed 1,182 images on just one of the 15 devices.

As a result, he was rearrested this week with the local sheriff´s office saying: “There is no telling how many charges he could face if detectives went through all the devices.

”Detectives say Hernandez’s collection of child porn is the largest they have ever seen.”

They added that they believe the child pornography collection will turn out to be the largest ever seized.

