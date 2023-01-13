By Matthew Roscoe • 13 January 2023 • 15:19

Russia looking to flood Ukraine with new wave of soldiers to 'create army of MILLIONS'. Image: Anton Brehov/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to reports from the military intelligence of Ukraine, Russia will likely add a new wave of soldiers to the front line of the war-torn country in order to create an army of millions.

Military intelligence of Ukraine has claimed that Russia is trying to flood Ukraine with another huge wave of soldiers as Putin plans to create an army numbering 2 million.

“During the first wave of mobilisation, 300,000 people were drafted into the Soviet Union. After a short training, the mobilized are sent to the combat zone in Ukraine,” the intelligence update read on Friday, January 13.

“Military intelligence of Ukraine does not rule out that the leadership of Russia will announce another wave of mobilisation in the coming days. Another 500,000 Russians will enter the Soviet Union, which will allow the terrorist country to create strategic reserves.”

It added: “Preparations for the announcement of the next wave of mobilisation in Russia are already actively underway. At the legislative level, changes are being made to the laws of the Russian Federation that regulate mobilization. Active training of training centers is also underway.”

According to the estimates of the military intelligence of Ukraine, “the scale of the mobilisation measures carried out by the aggressor country indicates the plans of its leadership to create an army numbering about two million people.”

The claims from Ukraine come after the latest Russian combat losses reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence showed that Russia had lost nearly 1000 soldiers in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data, another 740 Russian soldiers reportedly died in battle as of January 13, which has brought the total to around 114,130.