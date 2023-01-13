By Matthew Roscoe • 13 January 2023 • 10:29

Tragedy as Russian national diving champion Leyla Salyamova dies aged 23. Image: 112/Telegram

RUSSIAN national diving champion Leyla Salyamova has died aged 23 following a car accident, as reported on Friday, January 13.

President of the Russian Diving Federation Stanislav Druzhinin has reported that national diving champion Leyla Salyamova died in a car accident on January 12.

“Our athlete Leyla Salyamova died in a car accident on Thursday,” said Druzhinin.

“For us, this is shocking news. She is 23 years old, and I can’t imagine what horror her parents and relatives are now experiencing. I express my condolences to all of them.”

According to Telegram channel 112, the accident occurred in Karelia, a region in northwest Russia, bordering Finland.

The crash reportedly occurred on the Sortavala federal highway when a Mitsubishi and Volkswagen crashed head-on on the road.

Salyamova, who won the national high diving championships in Russia in 2021, was in the Mitsubishi when the crash happened.

The driver of the vehicle and the young athlete died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Volkswagen were hospitalised.

The news follows another car accident in Russia that killed another prominent figure.

On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, the former mayor of Alexandrov City in Russia’s Vladimir Region, Gennady Simin, died in a car accident in the early hours of the morning.

Simin was travelling through the Odintsovo district in Russia when his car collided with another on the Mozhaiskoye Highway.

Simin, 49, died instantly.

Prior to that, the deputy head of the Kherson regional administration, Kirill Stremousov, died in a traffic accident in November 22.

On Wednesday, November 9, Kherson deputy head Kirill Stremousov was killed in a car accident near Genicheskiy.

The circumstances of the accident have not yet been released.

Kherson head Vladimir Saldo confirmed Stremousov’s death at the time.

“It is very hard for me to say that Kirill Stremousov died today, he died in the territory of the Kherson region, moving in a car that got into an accident,” he said.

