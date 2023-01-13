Seafront centre to provide year-round health services for Vera residents and visitors

By Betty Henderson • 13 January 2023 • 18:50

Vera’s seafront health centre will soon open year-round, providing better quality healthcare for locals and visitors.

THE final preparations are underway for a permanent oceanfront medical centre to serve Vera’s community. Local authorities visited the site on Friday, January 13 to investigate progress on the centre’s expansion ahead of its reopening, in time for the summer.

The Puerto Rey clinic, which used to only open in the summer, is set to open on a permanent basis, offering general practice services for local residents and visitors requiring medical attention. Vera council has funded the expansion programme which is set to increase current facilities from having two consultation rooms and a waiting room to better serve the community.

The permanent opening of the health centre will relieve pressure on Vera’s town centre health facilities due to population increases in recent years in the town and nearby Garrucha.

Local Councillor for Health and Head of Nursing in North Almería, Catiana Soriano, was delighted with progress during the visit, “Opening this clinic on a permanent basis will allow us to continue providing quality healthcare for our residents and visitors”.