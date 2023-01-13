By Chris King • 13 January 2023 • 4:39

A massive tornado that ripped through the states of Alabama and Georgia has left at least seven people dead.

Friday, January 13 at 4:35am

The massive tornado that ripped through the southern US states of Alabama and Georgia on Thursday, January 12, left at least seven people dead.

Six of the fatalities reportedly occurred in Autauga County’s Old Kingston community. Between 40 and 50 homes were damaged by the storm, according to Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga told the Associated Press.

Homes in the city of Selma also suffered damage as the powerful winds ripped roofs off and broke walls, as shown by images posted on social media. A city-wide curfew has been ordered for the approximately 18,000 residents.

“A tornado has definitely damaged Selma”, said Hank Sanders, the former Alabama state senator. He continued: “In fact, it hit our house, but not head-on. It blew out windows in the bedroom and in the living room. It is raining through the roof in the kitchen”.

Selma’s mayor, James Perkins, explained: “People have been injured, but no fatalities. We have a lot of downed power lines. There is a lot of danger on the streets”, as reported by Sky News.

Thursday, January 12 at 8:18pm

A tornado emergency has been issued today, Thursday, January 12, for Autauga county in Alabama by the National Weather Service. Residents were informed: “This is a life-threatening situation. Take shelter immediately” after reports of an ‘extremely dangerous’ tornado ripping through the state.

A #tornado watch has been issued until 7 PM EST for eastern #AL into western and northern #GA. Thunderstorms moving across AL have a history of producing severe weather, including tornadoes, and will move into western GA through the afternoon and evening hours. pic.twitter.com/ayCHYAgMj8 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) January 12, 2023

Officials from the weather centre have reported receiving dozens of calls from homeowners across Alabama who have already suffered severe storm damage. These reports came from the regions of Bibb, Chilton, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Shelby, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Perry, occurring between 8 am and midday.

As the storm heads southeast towards Georgia, the states of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee are all reported to be experiencing winds of up to 70mph. Thunderstorms are said to be developing as a result. Tornado season normally begins in March and continues until May, although storms have also been known to occur in November and December.

There have been no reports of casualties but Fox Weather reported people being trapped in buildings near Delmar in Alabama.

Tornado damage outside our hotel in Decatur, AL. @NWSHuntsville pic.twitter.com/NFcaIPXqU1 — Mark G. Spychala (@markspychala) January 12, 2023

Moments ago as the Alabama tornado moved north of Prattville and across Interstate 65 #alwx pic.twitter.com/VTcfyLDdXd — Steve Glazier (@SteveGlazier) January 12, 2023

This was incredible! In just watched on i65 a multi vortex tornado!! pic.twitter.com/S3UJIpMe8n — Bama Box (@BamaBoxWX) January 12, 2023

___________________________________________________________

