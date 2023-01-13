By Chris King • 13 January 2023 • 2:53

Lisa Maria Presley passed away aged 54 after suffering a heart attack.

Friday, January 13 at 02:59am

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley passed away in West Hills hospital in Los Angeles at the age of 54. Her death was confirmed by her mother.

Friday, January 13 at 01:45am

Priscilla Presley took to Facebook to ask fans to pray for her daughter Lisa Marie. The 54-year-old remains on life support in an ICU in West Hills hospital in Los Angeles.

Her post read: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time”.

Friday, January 13 at 00:10am

Priscilla Presley has reportedly rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie’s bedside after the 54-year-old was hospitalised following a heart attack. Lisa was admitted to the West Hills hospital in Los Angeles.

According to the celebrity news outlet TMZ, sources with direct knowledge of the situation informed them that Lisa is on life support in the facility’s intensive care unit connected to a temporary pacemaker.

Lisa’s ex-husband Danny Keough administered CPR at her home in the Californian city of Calabasas until medical units arrived. The couple has recently been living together. Danny arrived home after dropping their kids at school to discover that Lisa had been found unresponsive in her bedroom by the housekeeper.

It was stressed by sources that this was not a suicide attempt as reported by some media outlets. Lisa had apparently been complaining of not feeling well, with pains in her stomach since early morning.

Thursday, January 12 at 9:12pm

According to the celebrity news outlet TMZ, Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalised following a suspected heart attack at her home in Calabasas, California today, Thursday, January 12.

They were informed of the incident by sources directly connected to the star that emergency services responded to a call from her home. Medics reportedly carried out CPR at her home and Lisa Marie was subsequently transferred to a hospital.

According to an update from TMZ, the medics administered epinephrine/adrenaline which helped the 54-year-old to regain a pulse after she went into ‘full arrest’.

Just two days ago, on Tuesday 10, Lisa Marie attended the Golden Globes with her mother. They witnessed Austin Butler pick up a Globe in Beverly Hills for his performance as the King of Rock and Roll in the ‘Elvis’ film.

___________________________________________________________

