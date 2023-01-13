Usain Bolt fraud investigation after millions go missing

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 January 2023 • 8:19

Usain Bolt - Image Petr Toman / Shutterstock.com

A fraud investigation is underway after millions went missing from Usain Bolt´s account in Jamaica.

Nugent Walker, the manager of one sport´s highest-earning individuals, told the Gleaner on Friday, January 13 that Jamaica’s Financial Investigations Division and Financial Services Commission have been advised.

They are said to be looking into the case at investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), who are said to have called the police following reports of the missing funds.

According to Walker, Bolt first noticed discrepancies in his accounts with the company on Wednesday. As a result, he contacted the company, who are taking “All the relevant steps have been taken to come to the bottom of this.”

It is understood that an employee of SSL has been implicated in widespread fraud and is currently under investigation. Their lawyer has told the Gleaner that the accused has been in discussion with SSL´s legal representatives for around two weeks. She said: “My client is in discussion with SSL and the lawyers representing SSL.”

Saying the sums involved cannot be revealed as the case is under investigation Walker added: “He’s been with this entity over 10 years … His entire portfolio is being reviewed.”

Usain Bolt is by far the highest-earning track athlete having earned more than $33 million (€30.4 million) from the sport, advertising and sponsorship.

Much of that money was invested with SSL and is now the subject of a fraud investigation with millions said to be missing.

