Washington working on neutralising activities of Wagner PMC

13 January 2023

Image of Wagner PMC fighters. Credit: Denis Kornilov/Shutterstock.com

Officials in Washington are reportedly working on neutralising the activities of the Wagner PMC mercenary organisation.

During a visit to Serbia by State Department adviser Derek Schollet on Thursday, January 12, he announced that the activities of the Wagner PMC were a cause of concern to the US authorities. As a result, Washington is working on neutralising its activities.

“We know that this group recruits soldiers both in Serbia and in other countries of the world, and we are concerned about this. That is why we are working with the government in Belgrade, as well as with the rest of the world, to neutralise their activities”, Schollet told the Tanyug news agency.

On Monday 9, the American newspaper Politico claimed that the Washington administration is stepping up the collection of data on the activities of Wagner PMCs. This apparently included those supposedly taking place in Serbia and the Central African Republic.

“US officials are increasingly monitoring the movements and activities of PMCs outside of Ukraine”, said the outlet, referencing information in its article allegedly obtained from diplomatic correspondence, as reported by tass.ru.

